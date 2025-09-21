Rep. Luna speaks on Kirk’s legacy, calls on Americans to ‘speak truth without fear as Charlie did’

US Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) speaks during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:35 PM – Sunday, September 21, 2025

During Charlie Kirk’s memorial, GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna spoke about her connection with Kirk and her experience traveling with Turning Point USA, ultimately leading her to run for public office.

In her brief remarks, Luna (R-Fla.) praised Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, proclaiming that the movement he led “turned the tide for conservatism, empowering young voices to challenge the status quo, and [secured] a brighter future for America.”

“And as I stand here today, looking at thousands of young people in this crowd, I realized that Charlie’s vision is ablaze in every single one of you. The generation that he entrusted to restore the soul of this nation. So I ask you, will you live boldly as Charlie did? Will you rise to the challenge as Charlie did? Will you speak truth without fear as Charlie did? And will you pray with unwavering faith as Charlie did?” she continued. Advertisement

“If one man can awaken a generation and save a nation, imagine what 10,000 can do. And we are all Charlie Kirk now. And his legacy has just begun,” Luna added.

Turning Point USA commentator Jack Posobiec followed Luna’s speech, calling on Americans to “put on the full armor of God,” to continue Kirk’s mission.

“Are you ready to continue the mission? Are you ready to fight back? And are you ready to put on the full armor of God and face the evil in high places and the spiritual warfare before us?” Posobiec stated to a loud roar of applause.

“This is the place, this is the turning point — for Charlie. God bless to all of you, God bless to everyone — to Charlie’s family, to all the families. And Charlie: until we meet again brother,” Posobiec added.

Additionally, author Frank Turek spoke, recounting Kirk’s final moments on earth as he assisted in rushing Kirk to the hospital after last Wednesday’s fatal assassination.

When speaking about Kirk’s final moments, Turek told the crowd: “I want you to know, that we did everything we could to save Charlie, but Charlie was already gone.”

“I want you to know that Charlie right now is in Heaven. Not because he was a great husband and father, not because he saved millions of kids out of darkness of college campuses, not because he changed minds and chased votes to save the country, not because he sacrificed himself for his savior, Charlie Kirk is in Heaven because his savior sacrificed himself for Charlie Kirk,” he stated.

Speaking on Kirk’s car ride to the hospital after being shot, Turek stated: “Charlie’s eyes were fixed on eternity. Where have your eyes been fixed, what have you been doing with your lives? What have you been doing? What are you going to do now? You know in every evil, God brings forth some ripples of good. In this case, he is bringing a tsunami of good, look around.”

“And if you think a martyrdom is going to stop this movement, well, we all know Charlie was inspirational, but Erika Kirk is a force of nature… In fact, I know what’s going on in the spiritual realm right now. Every morning Erika gets up, the devil shrieks, ‘Oh no, she’s awake again,’” he continued.

“And ladies and gentlemen, let’s honor Jesus, let’s honor Charlie, let’s honor Erika, so that when we wake up every morning, the devil shrieks, ‘Oh no, they’re awake again! They’re born again!” Turek concluded.

