Rep. Luna introduces resolution to advance the End Congressional Stock Trading Act

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:30 PM – Friday, August 29, 2025

Florida GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna introduced a resolution to advance the End Congressional Stock Trading Act, a bill that would prohibit members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from trading or owning individual stocks, bonds, commodities, and other complex investment vehicles.

The move aims to curb corruption and restore public trust in government institutions.

Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) introduced the End Congressional Stock Trading Act (H.R. 1908) in March this year. At the time, he stated: “If you are making 100-plus-percent returns on your trades, you should be on Wall Street, not in Congress.” Advertisement

“I hope we do the right thing and restore trust in Congress,” Burchett added.

Luna (R-Fla.) filed a discharge petition to bypass House leadership and force a vote. On Thursday, she explained her decision to introduce the petition — placing blame on both Democrats and Republicans who engage in the practice of stock trading.

“In the morning, I will be filing a special rule in the House of Representatives that will allow me to call up something called a ‘discharge petition,’” Luna wrote. “It is a tool used to side step leadership as a way of getting legislation to the floor by manually collecting signatures from all members of Congress.” “This mechanism, once signatures are collected, will bring the legislation to the floor that will stop the very corrupt and blatant insider trading many members of Congress are engaging in… and yes it is happening on both sides by both [Republicans] and [Democrats],” she continued. “I realize this will make me very unpopular with some of my colleagues, but I don’t care. It’s the right thing to do. More importantly, it’s what the American people want.”

“No one sent to Congress should be enriching themselves through Wall Street while writing the very laws that regulate our markets,” Luna added. “This bill is about accountability, transparency, and restoring faith in the institution of Congress.”

President Donald Trump previously issued support for banning stock trading for Congress in April, pointing toward Democrat Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband Paul. Both Nancy and Paul Pelosi have seen massive successes in stock trading, most notably receiving an estimated 54% portfolio return in 2024, which more than doubled the S&P 500’s 25% gain in the same year.

The phenomenon of the Pelosi’s success even prompted one entrepreneur to launch “The Pelosi Tracker,” which allows app users to replicate Pelosi’s investments. As of mid-2025, over 110,000 investors have signed up due to the massive returns.

To force the discharge petition on the floor, Luna is required to collect 218 signatures from Congress, although the petition is commonly used to pressure House leaders to bring the legislation to a vote.

“I hope the powers at be do the right thing and bring legislation to the floor to stop insider trading. It has to happen immediately. The corruption is bad. If they do not and slow roll this, I fully plan on calling [up] this petition,” Luna added.

