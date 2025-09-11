Rep. Luna calls on Speaker Johnson to place Charlie Kirk statue at U.S. Capitol building: ‘Permanent testament to his life’s work’

(Background) US Representative Anna Paulina Luna, Republican of Florida, walks past members of the press on September 2, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images).

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

5:17 PM – Thursday, September 11, 2025

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to commemorate conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Wednesday during a speaking event, with a statue in the U.S. Capitol.

Luna (R-Fla.) shared a letter to Speaker Johnson (R-La.) urging him to facilitate the erection of a Kirk statue, saying it would stand as a “permanent testament to his life’s work, his courage, and his sacrifice.”

“I owe my entire political career to Charlie Kirk. I would quite literally not be in office today if it weren’t for him. Even when my own party was working against me, Charlie endorsed me and campaigned to help me win election,” Luna wrote. Advertisement

Luna’s letter was co-signed by numerous Congressional members, including Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and more.

In the letter, Luna highlighted Kirk’s death as being “a wound to our nation” and a “stark reminder of the escalating political violence fueled by the divisive and hateful rhetoric from the Left.” “His death has left a family forever altered. His wife, Erika, and their two young children now wake each day without a husband and father because of an act of political violence. Our grief is deep, and our responsibility to respond is great,” she wrote. “Charlie devoted his life to engaging the next generation in the civic life of our country. As founder of Turning Point USA, he built one of the largest grassroots movements in the country, empowering students to speak of their differences in a civil manner on their college campuses. He provided a platform for dialogue, debate, and unapologetic defense of our Constitution. His work inspired countless young people to pursue truth and to enter public life with conviction rather than fear,” she continued.

Luna also issued her admiration for Kirk’s devotion to his Christian faith, which “guided every word he spoke and every cause he embraced. He reminded this nation that our values—faith, family, and freedom—are not negotiable. He loved Jesus Christ with his whole heart, and it was that love that gave him the courage to stand strong in the face of hostility.”

“While responsibility for violence rests with the perpetrator, we must confront the broader cultural intolerance that enabled such a tragedy. Hateful rhetoric from the Left has created a toxic environment where one side finds it acceptable to stoke fear and violence to silence civil dissent. We must be clear: They are the hate they claim to fight. Their words caused this. Their hate caused this.”

The letter concluded by calling on Johnson to “direct that a statue of Charlie Kirk be placed in the United States Capitol. This is not a symbolic gesture, but a permanent testament to his life’s work, his courage, and his sacrifice. It will stand as a reminder that political disagreement must never be answered with violence, and that the fight for truth must carry on.”

Kirk was shot in the neck while engaging with college students at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. The Turning Point USA co-founder was rushed to the hospital soon after, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The FBI is still searching for the suspect, who remains at large despite investigators recovering the firearm he discarded after the shooting.

