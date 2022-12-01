Rep. Lofgren: Interviews in front of J6 cmte finished

JUNE 16: U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) (C), Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, presides over a hearing with J. Michael Luttig, former U.S. Court of Appeals judge for Fourth Circuit, and Greg Jacob, former counsel to Vice President Mike Pence, in the Cannon House Office Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Thursday, December 1, 2022

Democrat January 6th committee member Zoe Lofgren has announced that they are wrapping up interviews.

While speaking to CNN on Thursday, Lofgren (D-Calif.) said that committee has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses over the course of the committee’s work. Lofgren went on to state that the committee would convene on Friday to discuss whether or not they want to seek criminal referrals for lawmakers who disobeyed the panel’s subpoenas and other cases. She assured that the case will have all of its final reports from the panel displayed to the public by December, 2022.

“We are going to release all the information we’ve collected so it cannot be selectively edited and spun,” she said.

Lofgren went on to blame the entirety of January 6th on Former President Donald J. Trump. She also warned that criminal referrals could still be forthcoming.

“Some witnesses were more enlightening than others, but it’s very clear that the former president engaged in a pressure campaign, some public, some private, to get people to overturn the results of the election,” Lofgren stated. “It really — a kind of a coup attempt, and that’s a very serious matter.”

The ending of interviews is somewhat surprising considering the committee also subpoenaed the 45th president to give a testimony. However, Trump defied the subpoena. It is not known whether or not the committee intends to pursue the matter further.