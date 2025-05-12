Rep. Jasmine Crockett Suggests Dems Want ‘Safest White Boy’ For 2028 Presidential Race

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:46 AM – Monday, May 12, 2025

Representative Jasmine Crockett has suggested that Democrats are looking for the “safest White boy” for the 2028 presidential race.

Advertisement

During a podcast conversation with SiriusXM host Clay Cane posted to Instagram, Crockett (D-Texas) said that Democrats were eyeing the “safest White boy” in the next race, hinting at “one specific candidate” being floated by the party’s donors.

“It is this fear that the people within the party, within the primary system, will have about voting for a woman because every time we voted for a woman, we’ve lost, so far,” she said in the clip. “And I think that that’s a natural fear because we just want to win.” “So there’s a lot of people that are like, ‘You know what? ‘Let’s go find the safest White boy we can find,’” Crockett added. “I mean, I’m just saying.” “No, for real. And to be clear, when we talk about them, I can tell you that there is one specific candidate,” the Texas lawmaker said. “I had a donor on the phone with me telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate. So I can tell, and I tell you, it’s not a Black person, nor a woman, OK?”

The names being floated as 2028 Democrat contenders include Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), Governor JB Pritzker (D-Ill.), Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.), former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to reports by Politico and Semafor, Crockett is also seeking support from her party on a possible run for the top Democrat spot on the House Oversight Committee, with the representative telling her colleagues she is “made for the moment.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!