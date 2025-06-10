Rep. Issa seeks investigation into LAPD’s ‘slow response’ to ICE officers being assaulted by rioters

U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) arrives for a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:55 PM – Tuesday, June 10, 2025

California GOP Congressman Darrell Issa is demanding a formal investigation into numerous allegations that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) deliberately delayed its response to shield and assist ICE officers who were being attacked during the ongoing turbulent riots.

Issa, a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a press release on Tuesday that he is calling for a “full and complete Congressional investigation” into the LAPD’s lackluster response — after the department was called in to assist ICE officers who “waited for two hours,” according to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“Last night, over 1,000 rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE law enforcement officers, slashed tires, defaced buildings, and taxpayer funded property,” DHS said in a press release on Saturday. Advertisement “It took the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) 2 hours to respond.”

However, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell swiftly denied the DHS’ claim in a Sunday press conference.

“When we heard that, I think anybody who’s a police officer couldn’t believe it, and certainly anyone with LAPD couldn’t imagine how that could happen,” McDonnell said to reporters. “Well, it didn’t happen.”

McDonnell claimed that the response time was 40 minutes tops — due to hectic traffic.

Nonetheless, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin supported Issa’s original assertion.

“The fact remains that it took the Los Angeles Police Department two hours to respond,” McLaughlin stated. “During that time, over 1,000 rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE law enforcement officers, slashed tires, defaced buildings, and taxpayer funded property. DHS is grateful that now the LAPD is stepping up to help restore law and order.” Issa then issued a statement in regard to his calls for an investigation, saying: “We need to know if the political leadership of the City of Los Angeles, the State of California, or anyone else instructed the LAPD to stand down and not respond to the emergency requests of our ICE agents who were under attack by rioters determined to block them, burn them, or even kill them as they bravely carried out their sworn duties.”

On Monday, the LAPD announced that at least 50 of the arrests included charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer. Additionally, five LAPD officers and five LAPD horses also sadly suffered injuries.

