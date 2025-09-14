Rep. Ilhan Omar rants about Kirk’s ‘hateful rhetoric’ following assassination, prompting backlash

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) looks on during a news conference on reintroducing the Neighbors Not Enemies Act on Capitol Hill on January 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:58 AM – Sunday, September 14, 2025

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar criticized Charlie Kirk after his assassination over his previous political beliefs while calling conservatives who praised him for championing free speech “full of s***.”

“There are a lot of people who are talking about [Kirk] just wanting to have a civil debate,” Omar (D-Minn.) told progressive commentator Mehdi Hasan. “These people are full of s*** and it’s important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness.”

Omar went on to rant about Kirk’s previous “hateful rhetoric,” adding, “There is nothing more f—ed up than to pretend that his words and actions haven’t been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so.” Advertisement

Omar added that she has “empathy for his kids and his wife and what they’re going through because I do not want that. No one should go through that, and we should hold ourselves, I hope, to a higher standard.”

Omar’s comments follow Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday at a Turning Point USA event taking place at Utah Valley University, in which he provided the opportunity for students he disagreed with to engage in an open dialogue directly.

Omar went on to repost a commentary video on X, which labeled Kirk as a “Stochastic terrorist and adamant transphobe.”

The video Omar shared went on to blame Kirk “and his ilk’s rhetoric” for why the assassination happened, while adding, “with his last dying words, he was spewing racist dog whistles.”

Omar’s comments sparked backlash on social media, with some calling for Omar to be expelled from Congress and deported entirely.

“Yeah I’ve had it with tolerance for evil,” stated conservative influencer Robby Starbuck. “Expel Ilhan Omar from Congress and deport her to Somalia… I have no tolerance left for this evil.”

“I understand that in Somalia, where you come from and would do well to go back to, this isn’t a thing. In our county, having political disagreements with someone isn’t a reason to justify their execution,” added Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Fla.).

Many other progressives and leftists with public-facing jobs openly mocked Kirk’s death, leading many of them to be terminated by their employers.

“If you are mourning this guy … delete me. He spewed hate and racism on his show,” wrote Secret Service agent Anthony Pough in a Facebook post, according to RealClearPolitics.

“At the end of the day, you answer to GOD and speak things into existence. You can only circumvent karma, she doesn’t leave,” Pough added.

Pough’s comments warranted a response from a Secret Service spokesperson, who told the New York Post that the agency “will not tolerate any behavior which violates our code of conduct.”

“We are aware of the employee’s social media post from today and the individual has been placed on administrative leave as we investigate the matter,” the spokesperson revealed.

The popular X account Libs of TikTok shared a series of posts highlighting and exposing individuals celebrating Kirk’s assassination.

In one post, an alleged tax collector and local Democrat Party leader in Ambler, Pennsylvania, called for more political violence, stating: “Let’s make some more martyrs.”

“I’m so tired of being told that violence isn’t the answer. I’m so tired of hearing we have to be better than the other side. You cry because nothing f***ing changes, but nothing changes because you don’t change it. History isn’t filled with feel good stories about how taking the higher ground and stern negotiations brought about change. History is filled with blood, so stop being so f***ing righteous and so f***ing squeamish, and climb out of the f***ing pot before it boils you,” she allegedly wrote in a Facebook post, according to the Libs of TikTok X account.

