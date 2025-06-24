Rep. Green’s motion to Impeach Trump fails ‘miserably’ as most Democrats vote to reject the measure

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) shouts out as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:01 PM – Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The House, including a majority of Democrats, overwhelmingly voted to reject Rep. Al Green’s motion to impeach President Donald Trump over his decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The Tuesday vote ended in a 344-79 defeat for Green (D-Texas), who alleged that Trump abused his executive powers by greenlighting the strikes against Iran on Saturday.

128 Democrats voted with Republicans to kill Green’s impeachment measure, with only 79 Democrats voting in favor of the impeachment.

Advertisement

Green’s impeachment resolution detailed his reasoning behind the motion, arguing that the president’s actions were “in violation of his constitutional duty.”

“In his conduct of the office of President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, abused the powers of the presidency when he disregarded the doctrine of separation of powers by usurping Congress’s power to declare war and ordered the United States military to bomb another country without the constitutionally mandated congressional authorization or notice to Congress — cognizant of the fact that should another country’s military bomb a facility within the United States of America, it would be a de facto declaration of war against the United States of America,” the motion read.

Green has long been extremely anti-Trump dating back to his first term, previously motioning to impeach Trump dating back to 2017.

“We need a Senate that will convict him this time, and I want you to know, from my heart, from my heart, I understand that he is a Goliath. He is a Goliath. He has control of the generals in the military. He has control of the Justice Department. He has control of the Republican Party, but my friends, my friends, for every Goliath, there is a David,” Green stated at the “Hands Off!” rally in April.

“And I want you to know, Mr. President, this David is going to bring articles of impeachment against you within the next 30 days. Within the next 30 days, I’m bringing articles of impeachment. I’m coming for you. Mr. President, this David is coming for you,” he continued.

Meanwhile, social media users jumped on X to mock Green’s latest impeachment attempt failure.

“Rep. Al Green’s sorry-ass attempt to introduce Articles of Impeachment against President Trump over his handling of Iran just failed BIG LEAGUE. 128 Democrats voted to kill the resolution. The Left is more divided & ineffective than ever before,” one user wrote.

“Articles of Impeachment introduced by Rep. Al Green now FAILED embarrassingly THE DEMOCRAT PARTY IS COLLAPSING LMAO I CAN’T STOP LAUGHING,” another responded.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!