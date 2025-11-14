Rep. Eric Swalwell faces mortgage fraud criminal referral from DOJ

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on September 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:12 AM – Friday, November 14, 2025

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has reportedly made a criminal referral for United States Representative Eric Swalwell, accusing him of mortgage fraud.

FHFA Director Bill Pulte wrote a letter on Wednesday to Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting an investigation into the congressman based on allegedly false statements he made about his purchase of a $1.2 million home in Washington, D.C., which he claimed as a primary residence.

A source familiar with the referral said that Swalwell gained millions of dollars’ worth of loans and refinancing based on the declared primary residence in D.C., which could constitute mortgage fraud, insurance fraud and local tax fraud, among other possible charges.

Swalwell (D-Calif.) slammed the investigation on Thursday, implying it was politically motivated.

“As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me,” Swalwell said in a statement. Advertisement

Swalwell referenced other figures who face criminal mortgage fraud charges from Pulte, including New York Attorney General Letitia James (D-N.Y.), Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

The referrals suggested the individuals misrepresented second homes or rental properties as primary residences to obtain more favorable loans.

The California Democrat is currently suing Trump for his role in the Capitol uproar of January 6th, 2021, accusing him of inciting a riot.

“I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world,” Swalwell said. “Of course, I will not end my lawsuit against him. And I will not stop speaking out against the President and speaking up for Californians.”

In September, Swalwell said that he “fully” expects to be prosecuted by the Trump administration.

He purchased a home in the Eckington neighborhood of D.C., a mile north of the Capitol, in 2020. It houses six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a half-bath, and more than 3,000 square feet of space, with most of the original 1920s interior replaced with a modern style, according to Variety.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!