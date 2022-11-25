Rep. Donalds: House needs to reassert power over W.H.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) speaks at a news conference in the U.S. Capitol Building on June 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:28 PM PT – Friday, November 25, 2022

Florida Representative Byron Donalds lamented that Congress has failed to keep a lid on governing by executive order.

During a recent interview, Donalds (R-Fla.) claimed that Joe Biden’s’ latest extension of the student loan pause shows that Congress is letting the White House push its boundaries in regard to the ever-continuing COVID-19 emergency.

Biden is reportedly pumping out executive orders faster than any president since Jimmy Carter, and his government has issued an extension on the national emergency declaration for COVID-19. And so, Donalds urges representatives to restore checks and balances to the federal government.

“This is where Congress has to do its job and actually go back in and unwind a lot of these presidential emergencies that are created by executive order,” Donalds said. “He’s using an emergency doctrine from COVID-19 to extend these moratoriums. It’s outrageous. So, this is Congress’ fault. We have to reassert our authority in the federal bureaucracy and the federal government and take away some of these powers from the executive.”

The incoming GOP majority in the House is promising to hold Biden’s government accountable for its failures on several fronts.