Rep. Crockett withdraws bid for top Democrat on House Oversight Committee

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett speaks onstage at Storytellers – Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:45 AM – Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Representative Jasmine Crockett has dropped out of the race to become the top Democrat for the House Oversight Committee.

On Tuesday, Crockett (D-Texas) announced she was dropping her bid to become the top Democrat in the House Oversight Committee.

“It was clear by the numbers that my style of leadership is not exactly what they were looking for, and so I didn’t think that it was fair for me to then push forward and try to rebuke that,” Crockett told reporters. Advertisement “I accept that, and I think that you have to make sure that you are going to be able to work with leadership if you are going to go into a leadership position,” she said. “I think the people may be disappointed, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to move forward in this country, we’ve got to move forward for this world, and I don’t want to be an impediment.”

She went on to promise to still be “loud and proud” and a “team player” for Democrats.

The House Democrats held the election on Tuesday during a closed-door caucus meeting.

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee is expected to provide a counterweight to Republicans’ efforts to repeal Biden-era policies.

In addition, the committee is responsible for managing the federal workforce and the United States government’s ownership and leasing of federal facilities.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!