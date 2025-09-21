Rep. Crockett slams White Dems for failing to vote against Charlie Kirk resolution

Rep Jasmine Crockett speaks during the Won’t Back Down event at The Van Buren on August 03, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (John Medina/Getty Images for MoveOn)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:25 AM – Sunday, September 21, 2025

Representative Jasmine Crockett slammed her White Democrat colleagues in the House of Representatives for voting to affirm a resolution honoring deceased conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The resolution was introduced in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, which took place last Wednesday while he was speaking at Utah Valley University.

On Sunday, Crockett (D-Texas) responded to Friday’s resolution, which condemned Kirk’s assassination and praised Kirk as a “courageous American patriot … who boldly lived out his faith with conviction, courage, and compassion.” Advertisement

The ceremonial resolution, introduced by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), also “calls upon all Americans — regardless of race, party affiliation, or creed — to reject political violence, recommit to respectful debate, uphold American values, and respect one another as fellow Americans.”

Crockett slammed the results of the resolution, which passed as 215 Republicans and 95 Democrats voted in favor, noting that only “two caucasians” voted against it. 58 other Democrats voted no, along with 64 voting present or did not show up.

“One of the things that I want to point out that’s not been laid out that honestly hurt my heart is when I saw the no votes — there were only two Caucasians,” Crockett stated on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color,” she noted. “The rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color.”

“It is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was — specifically to us,” Crockett added.

Crockett was not the only Democrat to publicly condemn the resolution honoring Kirk’s legacy, as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) also slammed the measure, proclaiming that it was introduced on a “purely partisan basis, instead of uniting Congress.”

During a Friday speech on the House floor, Ocasio-Cortez stated the resolution “brings great pain to the millions of Americans who endured segregation, Jim Crow, and the legacy of bigotry today.”

“We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was, a man who believed that the Civil Rights Act that granted Black Americans the right to vote was a mistake, who, after the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, claimed that ‘some amazing patriot’ should bail out his brutal assailant and accused Jews of controlling ‘not just the colleges — it’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it,’” she continued.

“His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant, uneducated, and sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans — far from the ‘working tirelessly to promote unity’ as asserted by the majority in this resolution,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Despite the far-left progressive perspective, tens of thousands of Americans have gathered at State Farm Stadium to attend Kirk’s memorial on Sunday, while Kirk’s conservative organization, Turning Point USA, has received at least 54,000 requests for the creation of new chapters across universities and high schools nationwide.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!