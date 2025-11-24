Rep. Crockett: Marjorie Taylor Greene can’t take the heat

US Representative Jasmine Crockett at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)//Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at the U.S. Capitol on May 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Taly Mancuso

11:14 AM – Monday, November 24, 2025

Representative Jasmine Crockett has criticized Marjorie Taylor Greene over her decision to resign from Congress.

While on CNN on Sunday, Crockett (D-Texas) said Greene (R-Ga.) couldn’t handle the backlash from President Donald Trump.

Her comments came days after Greene’s Friday announcement where she revealed that she will be stepping down from her seat in January.

Crockett pointed out the president’s criticism of other GOP leaders, saying everyone else could handle the criticism.

Following Greene’s claims that she has been receiving death threats, Crockett said that someone like herself would have it much worse.

“You’ve got to be kidding me, you’re on the other side of the president for one week and you can’t take the heat,” the Democrat stated. “Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes to not only be on the opposite side of him but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flame of hate and imagine what those threats look like when you are literally someone like me.”

Greene’s last day in office will be on January 5, 2026.

