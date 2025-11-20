Rep. Comer reads Rep. Jeffries’ campaign emails to Jeffrey Epstein

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) talks to reporters on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) / U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks at a press conference on the government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol on October 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

6:15 PM – Thursday, November 20, 2025

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is giving Democrats what they want — he’s releasing the Epstein files.

On the House floor on Thursday, Comer (R-Ky.) stressed that his committee has released all 30,000 files on disgraced financer Jeffrey Epstein turned over by the federal government. He made sure to point out the fact that Democrats only released 10 files.

Comer asserted that Democrats who aggressively pushed to release the Epstein files are getting just that, including evidence of their ties with the convicted pedophile.

He then went on to read a letter House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) campaign wrote to Epstein back in the day soliciting campaign dollars for “Brooklyn’s Barack.”

“To Jeffrey Epstein” —that’s real Jeffrey Epstein, not Jasmine Crockett’s Jeffrey Epstein—this is the real Jeffrey Epstein from Hakeem Jeffries’s campaign,” Comer explained. Advertisement “Dear Jeffrey, we are thrilled that we are working with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the rising stars of the New York delegation, sometimes referred to as ‘Brooklyn’s Barack.’ Hakeem is committed to electing a Democrat majority in 2014 and is encouraging his friends to participate in a DCCC fundraising dinner with President Obama and Hakeem Jeffries,” the letter read. “It ends with a number for Jeffrey Epstein to call to go to the dinner and, ‘get an opportunity to get to know Hakeem better,’” he explained.

The congressman vows to continue investigating Epstein’s network as he issued subpoenas for JP Morgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and the attorney general for the U.S. Virgin Islands over their alleged relationships with the sex offender.

More Epstein files are expected to come from the Trump administration after the president signed a bill mandating their release.

