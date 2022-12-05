Rep. Comer launches probe into Biden energy crisis

Flanked by House Republicans, U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

UPDATED 9:55 AM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022

House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer has announced that he is launching an investigation into “President Biden’s energy crisis.”

The GOP lawmaker published a press release Sunday. There, he called on officials at several agencies to provide information about the administration’s strategy to address high gas prices.

Comer (R-Ky.) is also seeking details about the administration’s ‘abuse of the strategic oil reserves’ and Biden’s secret deal to lower gas prices with Saudi Arabia on the eve of the midterm elections.

Although that deal never came to fruition, Comer fired off a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken where he suggested that Biden was acting for political purposes.