Rep. Comer aims to hold Biden admin. accountable for border crisis

Committee ranking member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) attends a House Oversight Committee hearing titled Examining the Practices and Profits of Gun Manufacturers in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill July 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Tuesday, November 22, 2022

GOP Congressman James Comer is putting top Biden administration officials on notice regarding the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

This comes as, Republicans are set to retake the House in the next Congress after Trump-endorsed Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) won a House seat. His victory increased the GOP’s House majority to 218, the number required for a majority in the lower chamber.

On Tuesday, Comer (R-Ky.) fired off letters to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, HHS Chief Xavier Becerra and as well as to two others. There, he demand information about the administration’s policies. Comer discussed the matter in a written statement to The Daily Mail.

“Oversight Republicans are investigating the domestic and international business dealings of President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and other Biden associates and family members to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality,” Comer wrote. “Hunter and other members of the Biden family have a pattern of peddling access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves. The American people deserve to know whether the president’s connections to his family’s business deals occurred at the expense of American interests and whether they represent a national security threat.”

Comer, who is expected to become the House Oversight Committee Chairman, contended that the administration’s policies have fueled the illegal immigration and fentanyl crisis as well as the mismanagement of taxpayer dollars.

He pointed out that Oversight Republicans will be relentless in their pursuit to hold Biden administration officials accountable.