Rep. Boebert: GOP must deliver on electoral promises

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) walks through the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol on December 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:33 PM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert said that Republicans must deliver on their electoral promises after taking back the House. While speaking on the House floor, the Colorado representative claimed that Democrats have failed America with their irresponsible far-left policies.

Boebert added that Republicans will defund the expansion of the IRS proposed by Joe Biden and passed by Democrats. She also said the GOP led House must increase energy production in the U.S.

“We must defund the 87,000 IRS agents that the Democrats hired, increase domestic energy production, get to the bottom of Hunter Biden’s corruption and of course the big guy who is at least compromised by 10%, reinstate the serviceman in women who is shamefully discharged because they refused to take the COVID vaccine,” she said. “Reduce Govt. spending and curve inflation, secure the border at which there is a complete invasion.” She concluded saying that, “Republicans across America ran on these policies. God help us if we fail to deliver on them.”

House Republicans nominated leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to become Speaker in January. He will need at least 218-votes to fill that role.