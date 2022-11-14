Rep. Biggs considering run for House Speaker

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) attends a forum titled House Rules and Process Changes for the 118th Congress at Freedom Works headquarters on November 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Monday, November 14, 2022

Congressman Andy Biggs is reportedly considering launching a bid to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker of the House.

Reports of Biggs potential candidacy emerged on Sunday amid reports saying that McCarthy might not have the 218 floor votes needed for the title.

An internal leadership election will be held on Tuesday. However, the congressional floor vote will take place in January.

McCarthy has been considered the favorite for House Speaker if Republicans take back the Majority.

However, Biggs has pushed back against this assumption.