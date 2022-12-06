Rep. Biggs challenging McCarthy again for House Speaker

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) (C) talks briefly with reporters as he heads into House Republican caucus leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. A supporter of former President Donald Trump’s lie about the 2020 election, Biggs is challenging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for leader of the caucus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:23 PM PT – Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs has doubled down on his challenge against Kevin McCarthy for the position of House Speaker.

On Tuesday, Biggs (R-Ariz.) announced that he’s running for Speaker to break the establishment.

This comes after he lost to McCarthy during the House GOP’s private vote for Speaker. However, the congressman said he’s challenging McCarthy again, this time during the public vote on the House floor on January 3rd. In an exclusive interview with OAN, Biggs said that he’s getting a lot of support within the GOP.

“I’ll just tell you that, I think that you look at it and say, how does an establishment become an establishment, and if we continue to elect the same leaders, we are going to keep doing the same thing that we are doing and we will not make much change,” he said. “And I think people fundamentally will like to see us make a change.”

Biggs said McCarthy does not have the 218 votes needed to secure the Speaker’s gavel. Biggs is aiming to give his colleagues an alternative.