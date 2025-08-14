Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: U.S. lawmakers have evidence of ‘interdimensional beings’

(Background) US Representative Anna Paulina Luna, Republican of Florida. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) / (L) Screenshot image taken of Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast episode #2365 with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna told Rogan that members of Congress have been presented with evidence of “interdimensional beings.” She described these entities as capable of moving “out of time and space,” suggesting they are not of human origin.

“I think that they can actually operate through the time spaces that we currently have,” Luna (R-Fla.) said on the podcast. “And that’s not something that I came up with on my own. That’s based on stuff that we’ve seen. That’s based on information that we’ve been told,” Luna added.

In February, Luna and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) sent letters to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, requesting a comprehensive briefing on all records in their possession concerning unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), commonly referred to as UFOs.

Their stated objective was to “deliver transparency to the American people.”

According to Luna, Congressional investigations have uncovered information of an otherworldly nature.

At another point, she also recounted a personal experience from her time as an airfield manager at Portland Air National Guard Base, where a “mysterious object” entered restricted airspace. Luna noted that other pilots who witnessed the event were visibly shaken and hesitant to discuss it, with one admitting they couldn’t identify the object, which had “outperformed” their aircraft.

The Florida representative maintained that the strange object was most plausibly a UAP.

As a member of the House Oversight Committee and a leader of a task force focused on declassifying information related to UAPs, Luna has advocated for greater transparency from the government regarding these phenomena. She has criticized the lack of openness, and even suggested that credible reports point to alien-like technology that defies known physics, possibly originating outside human creation.

“Based on testimony — that would be based on witnesses that have come forward. But what I can tell you is just we’re told that they were that, they’ve seen things,” Luna told Rogan. “And what I can tell you without getting into classified conversations is that there have been incidences that I believe were very credible — people have reported that there have been movement outside of time and space,” she continued.

Although Luna acknowledged that she had never personally encountered a portal or any form of spacecraft, per se, the Republican said that she is still actively pursuing documentation that could yield additional evidence of extraterrestrial life.

This week, Rep. Luna also told her followers on X that she had met with a Russian ambassador and that he had agreed to “release the KGB/Russian intelligence files on Lee Harvey Oswald” — while accusing the U.S. of previously destroying the files.

“After meeting with the Russian Ambassador a few weeks ago, I can confirm that the Russian government has agreed to release the KGB/Russian intelligence files on Lee Harvey Oswald. In the 90s, Congress attempted to obtain the same files and were denied. Some of these findings were reportedly given to U.S. officials by a Russian government representative attending JFK’s 1963 funeral— but I believe they were destroyed by U.S. Intel,” she posted.

