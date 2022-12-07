Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by the House Ethics Committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:34 PM PT – Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

In a statement on Wednesday, the eight-member committee confirmed the move. However, they denied to provide further details on the topic of investigation. The committee has briefly stated that the case has been extended and that it was originally bought to their attention on June 23rd.

However, the Committee Acting Chair Susan Wild (D-Penn.) and ranking member Michael Guest (R-Miss.), stated that the delay “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.”

Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson of Ocasio-Cortez, commented on the matter.

“The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” she said. “We are confident that this matter will be dismissed.”

The House Ethics Committee, which is a nonpartisan independent entity, examines allegations of misconduct made against lawmakers and other House employees. The House is typically allotted an interval of 45 days to review any matter referred to it. The committee may decide to continue looking into a matter after the 45-day mark, but it must announce the decision publicly just like they did in Rep. Alexandria’s case. The House has decided to announce its final course of action after its organizational meeting sometime next year.