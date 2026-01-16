Renee Good’s family hires attorneys who represented George Floyd’s family

A poster featuring the likeness of Renee Good hangs alongside pictures of others, including George Floyd, near a memorial to Good on January 15, 202,6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

8:36 AM – Friday, January 16, 2026

The family of Renee Good, who was shot and killed while protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, has retained the same law firm that represented George Floyd’s family for a civil investigation.

On Wednesday, Romanucci & Blandin, a Chicago-based firm that specializes in representing victims of abuse and wrongful death, confirmed they are representing Renee Good’s parents, Tim Ganger and Donna Ganger, her siblings, and her partner, Rebecca Good.

A news statement from the firm said that the family is calling for peace across Minneapolis, which is “in shock about her swift and cruel death at the hands of federal agents on a residential street,” as well as in “cities across the country where Americans are increasingly and understandably distressed by the conduct of the federal government that defies our constitutional values and sows chaos in our communities.”

“Be Good. That is the clear message from her family as Renee’s wish to the world,” said the firm, adding that her family members “do not want her used as a political pawn, but rather as an agent of peace for all.”

“Be Good” appears to be a new anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) slogan adopted by the left. Some celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes, were pictured wearing pins that read, “Be Good” at the Golden Globes after Good’s death, while others, including Ariana Grande, wore pins that read, “ICE OUT.”

Founding Partner Antonio M. Romanucci is taking Good’s case, alongside a team of attorneys and Co-Counsel Attorney Kevin Riach from The Law Office of Kevin C. Riach in Minneapolis.

Romanucci also worked on a civil case for Floyd, securing a $27 million settlement in what the firm called “the largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in U.S. history” against the city of Minneapolis and the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest in May 2020, less than one mile from where Good was killed.

“People in Minneapolis and across this country truly, truly care about what happened to Renee Good on January 7, 2026, and are committed to understanding how she could have been killed on the street after dropping her child off at school. They want to know what could and should have been done to let Renee live and pick her child up safely from school that afternoon. As often as possible, our team will promptly and transparently provide updates on what we learn. We are committed to providing Good transparency and Good accountability, which we ultimately hope leads to Good policing. We will be that voice,” said Romanucci in the statement.

The statement explained that the legal process will look different from “filing a civil lawsuit against a city or state to hold its police department accountable,” because the case involves the activity of federal agents.

“It is always challenging to pursue litigation against state and local law enforcement officers because of the many immunities they are afforded. But legal action against the federal government is even more complex, as it requires victims to navigate the byzantine, time-consuming processes mandated by the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA). Even after following those processes, a lawsuit filed in court is then argued in front of a federal judge – not a jury of community members – to determine how justice is served,” Romanucci explained.

On January 7th, Good had her car positioned across the road. Her partner filmed and taunted ICE agents as they approached the vehicle, ordering her to get out of the car. Instead, Good accelerated with an officer in her path. Fearing for his life, he opened fire, killing the 37-year-old mother.

The firm said they intended to share their findings during the case “on a rolling basis.”

