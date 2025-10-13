Red hats in Knesset hail Trump as the ‘Peace President’

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
2:57 AM – Monday, October 13, 2025
While waiting for President Donald Trump to make his highly anticipated address to Israel’s parliament, people in the crowd were spotted wearing red hats emblazoned with the words, “Trump The Peace President.”
Trump’s speech in the Knesset comes just after the last of Israel’s surviving hostages returned home after being held in captivity by the terrorist group for 738 days.
His speech will mark the fourth time a U.S. president has spoken at the Knesset.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
