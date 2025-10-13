Red hats in Knesset hail Trump as the ‘Peace President’

People wearing caps tcap read “Trump The Peace President” before President Donald Trump speaks to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, on October 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. President Trump is visiting the country hours after Hamas released the remaining Israeli hostages captured on Oct. 7, 2023, part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza. (Photo by Kenny Holston – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

2:57 AM – Monday, October 13, 2025

While waiting for President Donald Trump to make his highly anticipated address to Israel’s parliament, people in the crowd were spotted wearing red hats emblazoned with the words, “Trump The Peace President.”

Trump’s speech in the Knesset comes just after the last of Israel’s surviving hostages returned home after being held in captivity by the terrorist group for 738 days.

His speech will mark the fourth time a U.S. president has spoken at the Knesset.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

