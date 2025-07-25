Ravens coach John Harbaugh pushes back on reporter for framing negative question about WH visit

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:59 AM – Friday, July 25, 2025

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided a detailed account of his visit with President Donald Trump, offering insights into their conversation and the nature of the meeting. However, during the media appearance, he took issue with the way a reporter framed a question regarding the visit, subtly criticizing their lack of journalistic neutrality.

He further emphasized the importance of respectful discourse and the value of engaging with public figures across the political spectrum, regardless of ideological differences.

Earlier this month, Harbaugh and several of his family members were invited to the White House. At the time, he suggested that the invitation was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with the leader of the free world, expressing that he valued the chance to be part of such a significant experience with his family.

However, on Wednesday, during his media availability time slot at the Ravens training camp, a reporter asked a “loaded” question about the presidential visit, highlighting Trump’s 2019 remarks about Baltimore as a city. He asked why Harbaugh would attend the White House — given those past “denigrations.”

Nonetheless, Harbaugh quickly called out the reporter for the way that he chose to frame the question. The coach also emphasized that he will continue to “root” on President Trump despite any past comments.

“How you framed that question — I would have framed that question like: ‘You got a chance to go visit with the president, man. What was that experience like?’” Harbaugh said. “It was amazing. It was awesome. And I promise you I root for our president. I want our president to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful, and I want my team to be successful, and it was an amazing experience. It’s not often you get invited, and you get a chance to do something like that as a family.”

The Ravens coach then recounted his experiences meeting with other presidents in the past, such as Democrats Joe Biden and Barack Obama, in addition to Republican Ronald Reagan.

“And that’s the fourth president [I’ve met]. Now, Jim has met seven [presidents]. Jim has met seven presidents, so he’s got the lead on me. I think he pointed that out; did you guys notice that? He’s got seven; I’ve got four. “So, I had a chance to meet President [Barack] Obama twice. Incredible experience. I had a chance to meet President [Joe] Biden when he was vice president in Iraq, and I spent a lot of time with him in Iraq, which was amazing. “And then [when I was] 24 or 25 years old, Jim got invited to the White House to meet President [Ronald] Reagan because he was a Heisman Trophy candidate, and we got to go as a family, so I met President Reagan. I have a picture in my office of that. So those are moments that I definitely cherish, and it means a lot.”

Additionally, his brother, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, also joined the visit and explained how he has met with other U.S. presidents as well. He also assured reporters that President Trump was “great” to him and the rest of his family — expressing that it “meant so much.”

“There’s a lot of gratitude there to be invited to the White House to meet the president with my family, my mom and dad. President Trump was just great to my mom and dad. That meant so much. My brother John; his daughter Allison; my two daughters, Addie and Katie; and my sister Joanie; and my niece Ainsley. So, there’s nine of us, and it was great,” the Chargers coach said. “I mean, who gets invited to the White House with eight other family members and doesn’t go? Nobody.”

