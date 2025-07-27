Ratcliffe: Statute of limitations may not protect Obama admin officials from potential Russiagate charges

Former US President Barack Obama speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:05 PM – Sunday, July 27, 2025

CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated on Sunday that the statute of limitations likely won’t rule out any potential charges against former President Barack Obama and key Obama intelligence officials who allegedly conspired to undermine President Donald Trump through intelligence reports of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I don’t think statutes of limitations are going to impact because in the conspiracy, the statute of limitation doesn’t start to run until the last act and furtherance of that conspiracy,” Ratcliffe stated on a Sunday Fox News appearance.

“Part of why this is so important is that the people behind this are still furthering the conspiracy. They’re refusing to admit or acknowledge what they did in 2016 and what they did in 2020 was wrong,” he continued. Advertisement

“I’ll leave it to [Attorney General] Pam Bondi and our Department of Justice, and [FBI DIrector] Kash Patel and our FBI, to investigate the conspiracy and what charges that they’re capable of bringing,” Ratcliffe added.

The effort to potentially charge Obama and key officials involved in the alleged Russia collusion hoax against President Trump was reinvigorated following a briefing by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard on July 18th.

Gabbard accused former President Obama, former DNI James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, and former CIA Director John Brennan of holding a meeting after Trump won the 2016 election, in which they allegedly planned the “Russia Hoax.”

Gabbard explained that a 2016 intelligence community assessment prior to the election found that Russia “lacked the intent and capability to hack the U.S. elections,” however, the assessment was later pulled, and Obama allegedly directed the intelligence community to “create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months.”

Gabbard characterized the alleged actions as a “treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people,” and has since referred the documents to the Department of Justice for potential prosecution.

“It’s now only with Donald Trump having been reelected that through DNI Gabbard, myself, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, all of this intelligence, all of this evidence that’s been hidden and buried from the American people is finally coming to light,” Ratcliffe stated.

Additionally, Ratcliffe indicated that the classified 29-page document in the John Durham report, which was the investigation by Special Counsel John Durham into the FBI’s handling of the investigation into the reported ties between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia, will also be imminently released.

“John Brennan testified to John Durham in August of 2020. He also testified to the House Oversight Committee in 2022. Hillary Clinton testified before John Durham under oath in 2022. James Comey testified before the Senate Committee in September 2020,” Ratcliffe explained.

“All of that’s within the last five years and much of that testimony is frankly completely inconsistent with what our underlying intelligence that is about to be declassified in the Durham Annex,” he added.

