Rapper Takeoff fatally shot in Houston

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:52 PM PT – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

An investigation is underway after rapper Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

The rapper, who is one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was killed early Tuesday morning after an altercation broke out during a game of dice at a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was reportedly shot in the head or neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other shooting victims were hospitalized. Groupmate Quavo was also at the scene of the shooting but was reportedly not injured during the incident.

Lt. Ronnie Wilkins of the Houston Police Department made a statement about the shooting.

“There were some security guards in the area, but they heard the shooting, but no one saw who did the shooting,” Wilkins said. “A lot of folks were there, they were in front of the bar, the bar was actually closed at the time, the doors were locked, and people were kind of congregating on the balcony and everybody fled.”

Investigators are reportedly reviewing security footage from the venue, but authorities have yet to name a suspect in the shooting.

Takeoff and Quavo recently formed the duo “Unc & Phew” and released their debut album, “Only Built for Infinity Links,” on October 7th. The music video for their song “Messy” was released on Monday.

During a recent conversation on the podcast “Drink Champs,” which was released just days before his death, the late rapper spoke about his new success.

“It’s time to pop it, you know what I mean?” Takeoff said. “It’s time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean? I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here.”

Takeoff was 28 years old at the time of his death.