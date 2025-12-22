Rapper Nicki Minaj praises Trump and Vance during surprise guest appearance at TPUSA’s AmericaFest: ‘I love both of them’

Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj high-five during an interview on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:59 PM – Monday, December 22, 2025

Rapper Nicki Minaj made a surprise guest appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025, joining Erika Kirk on stage to discuss her support of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

On Sunday, the prominent rapper praised the president while proclaiming that she is done being “pushed around” and forced to adhere to a specific worldview to fit into the entertainment industry.

“This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them,” Minaj told the crowd alongside Kirk. “Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. I don’t even know if he knows this, but he has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact,” she continued.

Minaj went on to state that President Trump has shown her that “sometimes even in the worst feeling times in your life, you think you’re never going to come back from it. But you do. And our president shows that.”

“He’s been through every single thing a person can be through publicly – having to constantly be lied [about],” she stated.

Meanwhile, Vice President Vance responded to Minaj’s appearance at the Turning Point event, praising the rapper for calling out anti-White racism.

“Nicki Minaj said something at Amfest that was really profound. I’m paraphrasing, but she said, ‘just because I want little Black girls to think they’re beautiful doesn’t mean I need to put down little girls with blonde hair and blue eyes,’” Vance wrote in response.

“We all got wrapped up over the last few years in zero sum thinking. This was because the people who think they rule the world pit us against one another. @NICKIMINAJ rejects that. We all should,” the vice president added.

The internationally renowned rapper also discussed the struggle she has faced to express her political beliefs, proclaiming that she will never “back down” again.

“What was the turning point? Well, I just got tired of being pushed around. Sometimes you just get tired of it and then you realize, ‘Wait a minute. I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there,’” Minaj proclaimed.

“When you’ve had enough, you realize, wait a minute, why do I even care about these people and what they think? Who are they? They don’t even know who they are,” she continued. “So I’m not going to back down anymore. I’m not going to back down ever again.”

Additionally, Minaj slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) over his support for transgender health care for children, stating, “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids.”

“Dear Newscum,” Minaj stated, referring to the derogatory nickname given to the California governor. “We don’t have a problem cleaning up the scum if we have to. Please tread lightly.”

Minaj’s appearance on stage followed her address to the United Nations last month on behalf of the Trump administration to denounce the persecution of Christians in Nigeria carried out by local jihadist groups.

