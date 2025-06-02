Rapper 50 Cent says he will discourage Trump from pardoning Diddy: ‘He said some really bad things about Trump’

Rapper 50 Cent is seen on the sidelines prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:36 AM – Monday, June 2, 2025

Rapper 50 Cent stated that he will be contacting President Donald Trump to dissuade him from a potential pardon for Sean “Diddy” Combs after the president stated that he would potentially “look” at a pardon for the disgraced rapper.

President Trump responded to a reporter on Friday asking about a potential presidential pardon for Combs should he be found guilty for sex trafficking and racketeering.

“First of all, I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage,” Trump stated regarding Combs’ trial in a Manhattan Federal Court. “Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it. I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking.” Advertisement

“I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him in years,” Trump added. “He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics … that relationship busted up, from what I read. I don’t know – he didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements.”

“I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Rapper 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, responded to President Trump’s comments in a Friday Instagram post, revealing his plans to reach out to the president.

“He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy,” the rapper wrote. “Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him.”

“While working tirelessly to make America great again, there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy,” Jackson added.

Additionally, Jackson shared a Daily Beast article claiming that he was attempting to “Nuke Diddy’s chances at a pardon,” attached with the caption: “I didn’t say I would Nuke anything, I simply said I will make sure Trump is aware.”

Combs has been held in a Brooklyn federal prison without bail since September. Combs potentially faces life in prison if convicted.

