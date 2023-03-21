Rand Paul tweets Manhattan DA

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 5:55 PM – Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that the Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg “should be put in jail.”

Paul’s (R-Ky.) tweet about the DA was in reference to the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be hit with an indictment on Tuesday in regards to payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump had claimed that he would be arrested on Tuesday, calling for his supporters to protest the alleged event.

As a response on Monday, the Manhattan Criminal Court set up barricades outside the perimeters to deter protestors.

The district attorney’s office had declined to comment on Trump’s claims.

Other GOP officials who echoed protest spoke out about the investigation and a possible indictment.

“It just feels like a politically charged prosecution here,” Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence argued.

Trump top challenger Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) described the case as “some type of manufactured circus by some Soros D.A.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Trump had not been formally indicted by the district attorney’s office.

On Monday, the former president posted on Truth Social that, instead, Bragg should be detained instead of him. He accused the prosecutor of breaking the law for interfering with the 2020 presidential election.

“It is the District Attorney of Manhattan who is breaking the law by using the fake and fully discredited testimony (even by the SDNY [Southern District of New York]!) of a convicted liar, felon and jailbird Michael Cohen to incredibly persecute, prosecute and indict a former president, and now leading (by far!) presidential candidate, for a crime that doesn’t exist,” Trump posted. “Alvin Bragg should be held accountable for the crime of interference in a presidential election.”

