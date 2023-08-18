Ramaswamy’s 10 Truths

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

8:17 AM – Friday, August 18, 2023

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy shared a list of what he said are the “Truth” on Thursday.

Advertisement

The list shared on the presidential hopeful’s X account (formerly known as Twitter) is what he said he is basing his campaign around.

The list includes many issues that dispute many claims that are made by Democrats. It also stresses the importance of religion, gender, education and family among many others.

The is as follows:

1. God is real.

2. There are two genders.

3. Human flourishing requires fossil fuels.

4. Reverse racism is racism.

5. An open border is no border.

6. Parents determine the education of their children.

7. The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind.

8. Capitalism lifts people up from poverty.

9. There are three branches of the U.S. government, not four.

10. The U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history.

During a recent event at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, the presidential hopeful shared his “truths.”

He also expressed concern that the American Dream that he had lived and succeeded through may not be available to his kids and future generations.

“My parents came to this country 40 years ago with no money in a single generation,” he said. “I have gone on to found multi-billion dollar companies and did it while marrying my wife, Apoorva, and raising our two sons. That is the American dream, and I am deeply worried that that American dream will not exist for my two sons and their generation.”

Ramaswamy began his 2024 presidential campaign relatively unknown in the GOP field. Before announcing his run for presidency, he had no background in politics and was CEO of Roivant, a healthcare company that focuses on applying new technology to develop drugs.

However, he has recently picked up popularity, and polls show he is currently among the top three GOP candidates, behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and 45th President Donald Trump, who is currently leading by a wide margin.

According to national polling average, Trump leads with around 53% support, while DeSantis is around 15%, and Ramaswamy third at around 11%.

The 38-year-old also recently picked up the support of X owner, Elon Musk. The billionaire, who had previously showed support primarily for DeSantis has recently said that Ramaswamy is a “very promising candidate.”

Ramaswamy is set to join the other GOP presidential hopefuls at the debate stage in Milwaukee on August 23rd.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts