Ramaswamy: New Yorkers ‘are going to, unfortunately, wake up to the effects of socialism’ if Mamdani wins

(L) Former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (C) in Washington, DC, April 14, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)/ (R) Mamdani, Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor, speaks during a news conference. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:52 AM – Monday, August 4, 2025

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy issued a warning on Monday morning, asserting that the far-left movement propping up socialist New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani poses a serious threat to the nation as a whole.

“It’s a fork in the road for the future of the country,” Ramaswamy told “Fox & Friends.” “And it’s not just about one candidate in New York who represents the socialism wing. You look at the rise of [mayoral candidate Omar] Fateh in Minneapolis,” he continued. “You see trends coming up across the country. There’s a deep fissure in the Democratic Party.” Advertisement

The 39-year-old, who failed to win the GOP nomination in 2024, called on Republicans to take advantage of the opportunity to preserve America and capitalism — calling it the “best system known to the history of man.”

“My advice to Republicans across the country is this is our chance to actually offer the vision to make the case for why free enterprise, why capitalism, is the best system known to the history of man,” he continued.

Additionally, when asked about the potential implications of Mamdani winning the Big Apple’s mayoral race, Ramaswamy did not hesitate to caution that socialist ideals would become significantly more pronounced. He also stressed that the “well-intentioned so-called solutions” offered by Democratic socialists—particularly surrounding housing— are not only misleading but would, in fact, exacerbate the housing crisis.

“I do think a lot of people in New York are going to, unfortunately, wake up to the effects of socialism,” he told the news program. “The well-intentioned so-called solutions to a housing crisis are actually going to make that very affordable crisis worse for the people they were supposedly trying to help.” “I don’t want to see that play out over the next 10 years. I think Republicans have an important role to play.”

Ramaswamy, widely regarded as the frontrunner in next year’s Ohio Republican gubernatorial primary, has maintained a watchful stance toward Mamdani since his unexpected victory in June’s Democrat primary.

In July, the Vivek-aligned Super PAC launched a Times Square advertisement urging New Yorkers to contemplate relocating from the Big Apple to the Buckeye State.

“Worried About Zohran? Ohio Is Waiting For You!” the ad says.

The biotech entrepreneur is scheduled to return to his hometown of Cincinnati later on Monday to address the aftermath of a violent assault involving a man and a woman late last month. Disturbing footage, which went viral online recently, shows a woman who is identified only as “Holly” being sucker-punched and left bleeding on the ground after attempting to intervene in an altercation.

According to Ramaswamy, he has already spoken with her directly. He also emphasized that his state is “not tolerating this kind of violent crime.”

“This is about a pattern of people feeling fearful of entering their city,” he said. “I think we need a change in leadership at the top, including the tone that we set, even from our state, to be able to say we’re not tolerating this kind of violent crime.” “I don’t think sweeping these issues under the rug is a solution. A lot of people would have preferred me to just continue to move on. I say no, we got to talk about it in the open, because this issue of urban crime, it is politically incorrect in some circles.”

If Mamdani Wins — Economic & Fiscal Impacts

Wealthy New Yorkers, hedge fund managers, and institutional firms have signaled intentions to leave NYC in response to proposed millionaires’ taxes and corporate rate hikes — shrinking the city’s taxable base and investment activity.

Financial institutions exposed to rent-stabilized real estate are bracing for loss, with banks accelerating plans to shrink multifamily exposure amid rent freeze policies.

Prominent investors, such as Bill Ackman and Philippe Laffont, describe the prospects as “depressing” and “economically unviable” for New York City.

Policy & Governance Issues

Many of Mamdani’s signature policies: rent freezes, new taxes, taxpayer-funded childcare, taxpayer-funded transit—require legislative approval from Albany, and Governor Hochul (D-N.Y.) has already publicly opposed proposed tax increases.

Analysts warn that his proposed city-run grocery stores, bus fare funding, and high minimum wages could easily lead to service degradation, decreased housing supply, and fewer quality options if market forces are disregarded.

Civic & Public Safety Concerns

Critics have highlighted that Mamdani, a Muslim, has responded apathetically in relation to pro-Palestine slogans like “globalize the intifada,” which Israelis maintain is a call for violence against them and Jewish people worldwide. He has also supported defunding the police in the past — with many pointing to these as signs of his far-left extremism.

“I know people for whom those things mean very different things… Ultimately what I hear from those who say things like that [“globalize the intifada”] is a desperate desire for equality and equal rights,” he said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!