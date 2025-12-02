Rahmanullah Lakanwal pleads not guilty, appearing virtually from hospital bed

(L) Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29 (FBI) / (R-Top) US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro on November 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images) / (R-bottom) Attorney General Pam Bondi on November 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:24 PM – Tuesday, December 2, 2025

The 29-year-old Afghan man accused of fatally shooting one National Guardsman and severely injuring another in Washington, D.C., last week, appeared virtually from his hospital bed on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all of his charges.

Terrence Austin, one lawyer representing Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, has since argued that his client merits release, highlighting both the Justice Department’s delay in bringing charges and Lakanwal’s clean criminal history.

His wife and 5 children, all boys, are still currently living in Bellingham, Washington.

While making his not guilty plea, Lakanwal could be seen laying under a blanket in a hospital gown, with his eyes fluttering as he spoke through a Pashto interpreter during the brief hearing in D.C. Superior Court. The judge later ordered him held without bond, describing the ambush-style attack as an act that spread terror throughout the nation’s capital.

Governor Patrick Morrisey (R-W. Va.) issued a statement thanking Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro for what he described as federal charges against Lakanwal in connection with the November 26th shooting.

However, a FOX5 DC reporter confirmed directly with Pirro’s office that same day that no federal charges have been filed — only local charges in D.C. Superior Court, including first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill while armed, and firearms offenses.

Lakanwal is accused of opening fire on U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, shortly before dawn on November 26th near the Farragut West Metro station, just two blocks from the White House.

At the time, the Guardsmen were on a high-visibility anti-crime patrol under a Trump administration initiative when they were ambushed at close range with a .357 Magnum revolver.

Spc. Beckstrom was reportedly shot in the head, tragically dying the following day, while Sgt. Wolfe still remains hospitalized in critical condition — though he has shown signs of improvement after coming out of surgery.

Authorities say that Lakanwal shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he fired 10-to-15 rounds. He was then tackled, stabbed, and shot by other nearby Guardsmen before being taken into custody. However, as of Tuesday, no federal terrorism charges have been filed against Lakanwal, despite the joint investigation still treating the attack as a possible act of terrorism — in relation to the reported “Allahu Akbar” declaration.

Bondi had previously signaled intent to seek terrorism enhancements that could carry a life sentence, and FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed an active terrorism probe that included searches of Lakanwal’s properties and interviews with his associates. Despite these steps, prosecutors have not yet formally added terrorism counts.

Nonetheless, some analysts have noted that it has only been a week since the attack and federal terrorism prosecutions aren’t rushed, they’re built to be airtight in order to avoid acquittals or appeals.

Lakanwal came to the United States in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, former President Biden’s humanitarian parole program for Afghans who assisted U.S. forces. He had served in the Afghan army’s elite “Zero Unit,” a CIA-trained commando force, and was granted asylum in April 2025.

Prosecutors say he drove cross-country from his home in Bellingham, with the apparent intent of carrying out the targeted ambush attack. No accomplices have since been identified, and the FBI has found no evidence of a broader plot.

Amid widespread news coverage of the attack, President Donald Trump, speaking from Mar-a-Lago, described the suspect last week as an “animal,” and announced an immediate halt to all Afghan refugee and Special Immigrant Visa processing pending enhanced vetting.

Lakanwal faces D.C. charges of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Lakanwal currently remains under guard at an undisclosed hospital as the joint federal-local investigation continues, and he is scheduled to appear in court on January 14th.

A small memorial of flowers, candles, and American flags now rests along the sidewalk where the shooting occurred. Fellow service members have left patches and handwritten notes honoring Spc. Beckstrom, remembered by her unit as a soldier with a bright smile and fierce dedication.

