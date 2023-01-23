Radio signal nine billion light-years away captured by telescope

A tent is seen between trees as the Milky Way appears in the sky in the Uruguayan countryside some 185 km north of Montevideo near Capilla del Sauce, Florida Department, on February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mariana SUAREZ / AFP) (Photo by MARIANA SUAREZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 4:07 PM PT – Monday, January 23, 2023

Researchers have revealed that a radio signal sent from galaxy located almost nine billion light-years away has been captured.

The signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India and reportedly comes from the galaxy known as SDSSJ0826+5630. The telescope had been able to receive the signal due to it being bent (gravitational lensing) by another galaxy which was located between the signal and the telescope.

The signal was studied by researchers at McGill University and at the Indian Institute of Science. After, it was uncovered that the signal was emitted when the universe was 4.9 billion years old. Currently, the universe is believed to be around 13.8 billion years old.

“A galaxy emits different kinds of radio signals. Until now, it’s only been possible to capture this particular signal from a galaxy nearby, limiting our knowledge to those galaxies closer to Earth,” Chakraborty, a researcher at McGill said. “But thanks to the help of a naturally occurring phenomenon called gravitational lensing, we can capture a faint signal from a record-breaking distance. This will help us understand the composition of galaxies at much greater distances from Earth.”

The astronomical distance that the signal was received is now the largest received by a huge margin.