Queen Camilla and Princess Kate host Melania Trump in Windsor

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump tour the gardens of Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate, in Windsor, on September 18, 2025, during the second State Visit of U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

8:00 AM – Thursday, September 18, 2025

On the second day of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom, the two briefly parted ways for separate events.

President Trump boarded his Marine One helicopter, leaving Windsor Castle to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his official country residence, Chequers Estate in Buckinghamshire, England.

Queen Camilla and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump tour the Royal Library during the State visit by U.S.President Donald Trump on September 18, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Melania met with Queen Camilla at the Windsor Castle Royal Library to view Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House, which the Royal Collection Trust calls “the largest and most famous dolls’ house in the world.” The house was built as a gift to Queen Mary of Teck, King Charles’ great-grandmother, between 1921 and 1924, according to the trust. The queen and first lady also spoke with some children in the library during their tour.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (R) and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) play a game with a group of Squirrels from the Scout Association at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate, in Windsor, on September 18, 2025, during the second State Visit of U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Later that day, Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted Melania for the first outing between the two women. They met at an event at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor with the UK’s Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program to see children earn their “Go Wild” badge exploring nature.

The princess—Kate—was reportedly a Brownie as a child, and became Joint President of the Scout Association in 2020. While undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer in 2024, she cited nature as a source of support. The princess has since revealed that she is in remission.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump meet members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by U.S. President Donald Trump on September 18, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mik – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During the outing, a little girl was pictured leading Melania by the hand to a table where children were building “bug hotels” with cardboard.

When asked about her favorite bug, the first lady said, “a ladybug.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program in Frogmore Gardens during the State visit by U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mik – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate was also seen sitting with children on the grass, viewing and discussing their artwork.

Both women joined the children in group games with a colorful parachute and soccer balls.

