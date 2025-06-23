Qatar’s Defense Ministry announces interception of Iranian missiles aimed at U.S. base, denounces ‘Brazen aggression’

Military personnel attend as U.S. President Donald J. Trump (not pictured) tours the Al Udeid Air Base on May 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:01 PM – Monday, June 23, 2025

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense systems intercepted Iranian missiles targeting the United States’ Al Udeid Air Base. It also condemned the Iranian regime’s “brazen aggression.”

The American facility at Al Udeid Air Base, which houses approximately 10,000 service members, was attacked with numerous Iranian missiles on Monday in retaliation for the United States’ attack on Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed Al Ansari responded to the Iranian attacks over Qatari airspace with strong condemnation.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law,” Ansari wrote.

Ansari went on to state that the Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted, while calling for de-escalation.

“We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles,” he continued. “We also emphasize that the continuation of such escalatory military actions will undermine security and stability in the region, dragging it into situations that could have catastrophic consequences for international peace and security. We call for the immediate cessation of all military actions and for a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue.”

“Furthermore, the State of Qatar was one of the first countries to warn against the dangers of Israeli escalation in the region. We have consistently called for diplomatic solutions to be prioritized and have stressed the importance of good-neighborliness and avoiding escalation,” Ansari added.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials have been monitoring the Iranian response, with one U.S. defense official stating that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked “by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles.”

“At this time, there are no reports of U.S. casualties,” the defense official speaking with CNN added. “We are monitoring this situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Additionally, multiple reports have surfaced claiming Tehran provided Qatar an advanced notification prior to the attack in an attempt to minimize casualties and leave the door open for de-escalation.

“We knew they’d retaliate. They had a similar response after Soleimani,” a senior White House official told CNN, referencing the 2020 assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

