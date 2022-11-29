Qatar: 400-500 migrant workers died amid World Cup building

A photo shows a tournament sign on the Corniche promenade as skyscrapers of the West Bay are seen in the background in Doha, on November 28, 2022, during Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:34 PM PT – Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Qatari officials say hundreds of migrant workers died while working on projects related to the World Cup.

The Secretary of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy recently said the number of deaths is anywhere from 400 to 500.

He added that the workers died while building the $200 billion project that included several stadiums, metro-lines and new infrastructure.

Officials previously reported worker deaths at 40, with 37 being non-work-related deaths such as heart attacks or COVID-19.

The new data has reinvigorated criticisms of the Middle Eastern country for its’ several human rights abuses.