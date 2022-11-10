Putin won’t attend G-20 Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club forum in the Moscow region on October 27, 2022. (Photo by Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI KARPUKHIN/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Thursday, November 10, 2022

Indonesian and Russian officials say Vladimir Putin will not be attending the upcoming G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

On Thursday, officials confirmed that Putin will not be at the event next week and Russia will instead be sending a delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Several western leaders including President Biden are expected to attend amid high tensions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Biden had largely dismissed the possibility of potentially meeting with Putin in Indonesia, saying he did not see a good reason to do so.

The President and Putin have only met once in person since Biden has taken office.