Putin Ratifies Treaty Agreement With Iran, Strengthening Military And Diplomatic Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying a 20-year strategic partnership pact with Iran. It aims to strengthen diplomatic and military ties between the two nations.

The agreement reportedly notes that the two countries will not provide military assistance to any third party in which the other partner is in any kind of conflict with, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Russian state media also claims that the agreement develops a framework for long-term cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, which includes: defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transportation, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.

“This [treaty] creates better conditions for bilateral cooperation in all areas,” Putin stated.

“We need less bureaucracy and more concrete action. Whatever difficulties are created by others we will be able to overcome them and move forward,” he added, referencing Western sanctions on the two nations.

The recent development underscores Russia’s ongoing efforts to deepen its alignment with U.S. adversaries—such as North Korea, Belarus, and China—a strategic focus that has been central to Moscow’s agenda since the onset of the war in Ukraine.

Iran has also reportedly provided Russia with thousands of Shahed drones, in addition to short-range ballistic missiles, for Moscow’s war efforts against Ukraine, according to the Kyiv Independent.

The agreement comes as President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran, due to the country’s advancing nuclear program. Iranian agents have also previously attempted to assassinate Trump.

In November 2024, the Department of Justice unsealed charges against Farhad Shakeri, a purported Iranian government asset, for orchestrating a murder-for-hire scheme targeting Trump. Shakeri claimed that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard instructed him to prepare a plan to surveil and kill Trump within seven days.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi last week, as a senior Trump administration official stated that the two sides “made very good progress in our direct and indirect discussions.” ​ Additionally, Witkoff most recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 11th in St. Petersburg. This meeting, their third in-person encounter, lasted over four hours and focused on various aspects of the Ukrainian-Russian war. ​

The two nations, Iran and Russia, are expected to meet again in Oman on April 26th.

