Putin: Pres. Trump quite energetic in efforts to stop hostilities

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with the Head of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) in Moscow on August 13, 2025. (Photo by VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sam Valk

10:30 AM – Friday, August 15, 2025

Russian leaders are preparing for the Alaska summit aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin updated the people on what to expect from the negotiations in Anchorage on Friday.

His foreign affairs advisor said the most important topic to be discussed is ending the war that has gone on for over three-years.

He added that due to the sensitive nature of the topics, the circle of participants will be narrow and will likely include just President Trump and Putin’s top cabinet officials.

Putin went on to state that President Trump is very energetic in his push to end the killing.

The Trump administration “is making quite an energetic and sincere effort, in my opinion, to stop hostilities, to stop the crisis and to reach an agreement that is of interest to all those involved in this conflict,” Putin said according to the Kremlin during a meeting with his top officials to prepare for the Alaska summit.

The meeting will take place around 3:30 PM Eastern. Watch One America’s full coverage on OAN Live.

