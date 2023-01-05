Putin orders temporary ceasefire

Russian President described today the conflict in Ukraine as a “shared tragedy” but placed blame for the outbreak of hostilities on Ukraine and its allies, not Moscow. (Photo by MIKHAIL KIREYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 10:55 PM PT – Thursday, January 5, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly called for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on Thursday.

The Russian Orthodox Bishop had urged Vladimir Putin to call a truce over Orthodox Christmas so that “Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ.”

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has also backed the Bishop’s request in a call with Putin, urging the Russian president to also find a “vision for a fair solution.”

Following this request, Vladimir Putin had reportedly called on Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to order a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine.

“Given the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire regime along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7,” a statement from the Kremlin chief said.

Ukraine has appeared to reject the proposal as Ukrainian officials are skeptical of the ceasefire saying that it is a trap.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy has not yet commented on the decision. Only two days before, the Ukrainian president had said that Russia will “throw everything they have” at the Ukraine to try and turn the tide of the war.

This comment made by Zelenskyy was in preparation for retaliation following the deadly strike that took place on New Year’s Day against the Russian military. In December, Putin had also ordered his military officials to overhaul their war efforts, and reinforce the troops with the equipment and supplies they need on the front lines.

Additionally, the Russian president has said that he wanted his missile stockpiles bolstered and to have Russia’s “nuclear triad” combat ready.

President Joe Biden was also skeptical of the order by Putin, explaining that the Russian president was ready to “bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches” on December 25th and that that he thinks Putin is only “trying to find some oxygen.”

Russia expert and former DIA Intelligence Officer for Russian Doctrine & Strategy Rebekah Koffler had said that this ceasefire by Putin is a set-up.

“Putin knows that Ukrainians would be suspicious of the ceasefire and would continue operations,” she said. “Once Ukrainians reject the ceasefire, the Russians will portray them as Godless. It’s a classic checkmate by Putin – Zelenskyy would lose either way.”

This ceasefire order is the first one that the Kremlin leader has called for since the beginning of the war back in February of 2022.