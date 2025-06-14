Putin offers to mediate Iran Israel conflict in hour-long call with Trump, TASS reports

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin reacts as he meets with the Governor of the Moscow Region in Moscow on April 8, 2025. (Photo by VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

2:55 PM – Saturday, June 14, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin called President Donald Trump to wish him a happy birthday. During their 50-minuite call, the two leaders discussed the Iran – Israel conflict.

“President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week. He is doing the planned prisoner swaps – large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides. The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

On Saturday, top Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told state media outlet, Russian News Agency TASS (TASS) that Putin condemned Israel’s attack on Iran and offered to mediate between the two countries.

According to sources, Putin made the same offer to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Putin “stressed that Russia condemns Israel’s actions, which violate the UN Charter and law,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

He also told Netanyahu of his “readiness to provide mediation services in order to prevent further escalation of tensions,” the statement continued.

