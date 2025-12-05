Putin assures India’s PM of an ‘uninterrupted’ Russian oil supply as Trump urges New Delhi to scale back

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a plenary session of the India-Russia trade forum in New Delhi on December 5, 2025. (Grigory SYSOYEV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:39 AM – Friday, December 5, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, proclaiming Moscow’s readiness to provide India with “uninterrupted shipments of fuel” as President Donald Trump pressures Modi to forgo purchasing Russian oil.

The 23rd Russia-India Summit took place as President Donald Trump attempts to secure peace between Moscow and Ukraine, while urging the international community to avoid purchasing Russian oil, which would hinder the Kremlin’s ability to continue financing its war efforts.

Following the talks, Modi praised his “deep and unbreakable relationship” with Putin as the two leaders signed several bilateral agreements strengthening defense, trade, and energy cooperation.

“Humanity has gone through many challenges, but ties between Russia and India have been like the North Star,” Modi stated after the meeting.

The signed economic cooperation agreement runs through 2030 and aims to boost annual trade by $100 billion.

“Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources and everything necessary for the development of India’s energy sector,” Putin stated. “We are ready to continue ensuring the uninterrupted supply of fuel for the rapidly growing Indian economy.”

President Trump previously increased tariffs on Indian exports to the U.S. to 50% in response to India’s decision to continue purchasing Russian oil despite international efforts to discourage nation-states from purchasing Moscow’s fuel.

The latest meeting signals Modi’s willingness to defy President Trump’s wishes despite the economic consequences of U.S. tariffs.

India is the second-largest buyer of Russian crude oil, following only China.

India also receives significant military equipment from Russia, with the two countries signing a pact in February to enhance military cooperation, including exercises, port calls, disaster relief assistance and logistics support.

India has also received three Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems as part of a $5.4 billion agreement made in 2018. However, the delivery of two additional missile systems has seen delays due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Modi’s timely meeting with Putin “underscores New Delhi’s strategic tightrope walk between the West and the rest, chiefly Russia,” senior International Crisis Group analyst Praveen Donthi told the Associated Press.

“The significant change now is its desire to be a strategic partner with the U.S. at the same time, which will be a diplomatic challenge,” he added.

