Putin: Any Western troops introduced in Ukraine will be seen as ‘legitimate targets for destruction’

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin addresses a press conference at the end of his visit to China in Beijing on September 3, 2025. (MAXIM SHEMETOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:17 AM – Friday, September 5, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to Kyiv’s European allies, stating that Western troops in Ukraine would be viewed by Moscow as “legitimate targets,” after multiple nations pledged to deploy security guarantees.

Putin spoke at an economic forum in Russia on Friday. He explained his view on the outcome of Thursday’s meeting between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Western allies, who pledged to support Ukraine by providing military aid, including boots on the ground, as part of security guarantees in peace negotiations.

“This is one of the root causes [of the war]: trying to involve Ukraine in NATO,” Putin stated. “So if any troops appear there, especially during the ongoing hostilities, we assume they will be legitimate targets for destruction.” Advertisement

“And if decisions are reached that will lead to peace, to long-term peace, then I simply see no point in their presence on Ukrainian territory. At all,” he continued.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Putin’s sentiments on Friday, arguing against Ukraine’s military pact with Western nations, which is what led to the start of the war in the first place from Russia’s perspective.

“What was one of the root causes of this conflict? It was when the foundations of security guarantees for our country began to be eroded, when Ukraine was being drawn into NATO, and when NATO’s military infrastructure began moving toward our borders,” Peskov stated.

Meanwhile, Zelensky announced on Thursday that 26 nations are “backing security guarantees” for Ukraine in “different formats.”

U.S. officials reportedly informed European counterparts that the Trump administration is prepared to provide air defense, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assistance to Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

“We have agreed there will be a presence,” he continued, following the joint meeting in Paris, adding that the presence will involve support “in the sky, in the sea and on the ground.”

Zelensky went on to state that it is too early to determine how many Western troops may be deployed in Ukraine, although “it will definitely not be in the single digits, but in thousands.”

Additionally, Putin stated in Beijing on Wednesday that he is willing to meet with Zelensky, although he is only willing to meet in Moscow.

“Donald asked me if it was possible to hold such a meeting. I said yes, it is possible. In the end, if Zelensky is ready, let him come to Moscow. Such a meeting will take place,” Putin said.

Putin reiterated his call for Zelensky to come to Moscow on Friday, stating, “I am ready, please come. We will definitely provide conditions for work and security. A hundred percent guarantee.”

Zelensky responded to the proposal, arguing that Moscow is “doing everything it can to delay the process.”

“Our American partners told me that Putin had invited me to Moscow. In my opinion, if someone wants the meeting to not take place, they should invite me to Moscow,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!