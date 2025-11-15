Prosecutor appoints himself for Trump’s Georgia election after failing to find replacement for Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images) / Director Peter J. Skandalakis (Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:45 AM – Saturday, November 15, 2025

Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia Executive Director Peter J. Skandalakis has appointed himself to lead the 2020 election interference case against President Donald Trump.

Skandalakis was forced to take over after the Georgia Court of Appeals removed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis due to a conflict of interest from a romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she appointed, Nathan Wade, which caused the “appearance of impropriety.”

He announced in a statement on Friday that he chose himself because of his “inability to secure another conflict prosecutor.”

“Several prosecutors were contacted and, while all were respectful and professional, each declined the appointment,” said Skandalakis

The state prosecutor could have allowed the Friday deadline to pass without a replacement, but would have risked the case getting dismissed.

“The public has a legitimate interest in the outcome of this case,” he added. “Accordingly, it is important that someone make an informed and transparent determination about how best to proceed.”

Skandalakis said that on October 29th, he received from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office 101 banker boxes of documents related to the case, as well as an eight-terabyte hard drive of investigative materials on November 6th.

He plans to complete a review of the evidence before deciding whether to continue prosecution of the case or drop it altogether after a long hiatus while looking for a replacement attorney.

“My only objective is to ensure that this case is handled properly, fairly, and with full transparency discharging my duties without fear, favor, or affection,” his statement concluded.

This case involves Trump, alongside his former lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. They’re charged for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

It is unlikely that the case will proceed while Trump is in office.

Steve Sadow, Trump’s defense attorney, said in an emailed statement, “We remain confident that a fair and impartial review will lead to a dismissal of the case against President Trump.” He added, “This politically charged prosecution has to come to an end.”

