Prop 50 passes in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a “Yes On Prop 50” volunteer event at the LA Convention Center on November 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. California’s Prop 50 is on the ballot to either authorize or deny temporary changes to congressional district maps. Election Day is November 4th. (Photo by Jill Connelly/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:02 PM – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

California voters have passed Proposition (Prop) 50, the mid-decade redistricting measure.

On Tuesday, voters in the Golden State approved the measure, which had been backed by Democrats like Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and former President Barack Obama. The constitutional amendment will allow the state will adapt brand new legislatively drawn congressional district maps.

It will go into effect starting in 2026.

The measure’s approval carries weight, as it will shape California’s U.S. House districts for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 elections. Analysts expect it to deliver Democrats a net gain of roughly five additional seats in the delegation.

Additionally, the timing of this vote stood out, as state redistricting normally happens just once every decade, and the last round had only just wrapped up in 2021.

Advertisement

Prop 50 hit the ballot this fall as California’s “counterpunch” to Texas’ new congressional maps. Just weeks earlier, in August this year, the Texas House had passed — 88-52 — a mid-decade redistricting plan that hands Republicans five extra seats starting with the 2026 midterms.

Unlike in Texas, California requires a majority vote from its population in order to pass the proposition.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

