Prominent figures Michael Moore and Gavin Newsom Promote Walgreens Boycott

Michael Moore has called for a national boycott against Walgreens after the pharmacy chain said they will not distribute abortion pills in states where Republican official have threatened legal action. (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton/Andrew Kelly)

OAN Shannon Kelland

1:30 PM PT – Monday, March 6, 2023

Filmmaker Michael Moore has called for a nationwide boycott of Walgreens following the pharmacy chain’s decision that it would not sell abortion pills in 20 states.

The decision was made after Republican State Attorney generals threatened legal again against the pharmacy.

Moore, pushed his readers to boycott Walgreens, characterizing them as a pharmacy chain that “stands with anti-abortion extremists against the rights of women.”

Moore wrote that silence is “enabling this bigotry and misogyny.”

He also published the mailing address for Walgreens consumer relations and a phone number to local Walgreens representatives and then encouraged people to picket at their local branches.

“Boycott. March. Picket. Civilly disobey. Write Postcards. Make Calls. Donate. BE RELENTLESS!,” Moore said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) also made a comment on the recent actions taken by Walgreens.

However, Walgreens is working to become eligible through the FDA’s certification process. Therefore, the company is not currently dispensing the pills anywhere.