Project Veritas video exposes key figure in Biden’s inner circle: Jill Biden’s chief of staff

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:17 PM –Thursday, May 29, 2025

In a video released by Project Veritas, a conservative activist group who is known for their undercover investigations, a Veritas journalist posed as an associate during a lunch meeting with DNC Vice Chair David Hogg and Deterrian Jones, a former staffer in the Biden White House Office of Digital Strategy.

During their conversation, both men made surprising revelations as to who in the Biden White House they feared- and who holds more influence behind the scenes than the public realizes. One name stood out: Anthony Bernal, Jill Biden’s longtime aide and current chief of staff.

He was described by Jones as a “shadowy, wizard of oz-type figure” who “wielded an enormous amount of power.”

Hogg admitted to the undenounced journalist that “Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff [Anthony Bernal] had an enormous amount of power.” He emphasized that “the bigger issue was the inner circle that was around Biden.”

Bernal was also name dropped in Jake Tapper’s new book, “Original Sin.” He wrote the novel with Axios political correspondent Alex Thompson.

“He would not be welcome at my funeral,” a longtime Biden aide told the authors when talking about Jill’s chief of staff.

By proxy, Bernal quickly became on of the most influential people in former President Joe Biden’s White House. He is said to have wielded loyalty as a tool to weed out defectors.

“He considered loyalty to be the defining virtue and would wield that word to elevate some and oust others – at times fairly and at times not. ‘Are you a Biden person?’ he would ask West Wing aides. ‘Is so-and-so a Biden person?’ The regular interrogations led some colleagues to dub him the leader of the ‘loyalty police,’” the journalists wrote in the book.

It’s believed that he first became part of the Bidens’ inner circle during the COVID-19 lockdown. Alongside Annie Tomasini, the duo found their way into the tight-knit Biden pod. The “intensely loyal” pair reportedly “had all-time access to the living quarters, with their White House badges reading ‘Res’ – uncommon for such aides.”

Additionally, it has been reported that the two orchestrated the use of a teleprompter for Biden before a local interview — a blunder that sparked controversy and haunted his campaign.

“The significance of Bernal and Tomasini is the degree to which their rise in the Biden White House signaled the success of people whose allegiance was to the Biden family – not to the presidency, not to the American people, not to the country, but to the Biden theology,” the authors wrote.

