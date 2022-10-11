Project estimates find Calif. bullet train won’t be completed this century

People read signs near a constuction site off Avenue 12 in Madera, California just north of Fresno on the California High Speed-Railway on May 5, 2019. – For more than five years residents and businesses have been disrupted and relocated up and down California’s central San Joaquin Valley from the aquisition of property for the bullet-train’s right of way. Now some of the former owners of property along the route are wondering if their sacrifices have been for nothing as changes in priorities for the project fuels uncertainty. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:32 PM PT – Tuesday, October 11, 2022

A new report has found that California’s planned high-speed bullet train will not be able to be completed this century.

California voters approved a $33 billion bond issue for the bullet train in 2008. The train will connect Los Angeles to San Francisco in less than three hours.

The project was originally supposed to be completed in 2020. However, it has faced numerous roadblocks, namely politics and higher costs. The California High-Speed Rail Authority issued a new 2022 draft in February estimating the cost to be $113 billion