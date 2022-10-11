Project estimates find Calif. bullet train won’t be completed this century

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:32 PM PT – Tuesday, October 11, 2022
A new report has found that California’s planned high-speed bullet train will not be able to be completed this century.
California voters approved a $33 billion bond issue for the bullet train in 2008. The train will connect Los Angeles to San Francisco in less than three hours.
The project was originally supposed to be completed in 2020. However, it has faced numerous roadblocks, namely politics and higher costs. The California High-Speed Rail Authority issued a new 2022 draft in February estimating the cost to be $113 billion