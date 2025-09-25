Progressive pregnant women are ‘popping Tylenol like tic tacs’ to protest Trump’s prenatal autism warning

Acetaminophen is listed on a package of Tylenol on September 23, 2025, in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:40 AM – Thursday, September 25, 2025

Following President Donald Trump’s warning against prenatal use of Tylenol, progressive pregnant women have pushed back, posting videos online of themselves popping the pills in protest.

Trump, alongside Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, announced on Monday that acetaminophen, generic for Tylenol, is linked to autism in children, referencing a study by Mount Sinai.

The president advised against expectant mothers taking acetaminophen unless they’re suffering a high fever. This came after the HHS, Federal Drug Administration (FDA), and National Institutes of Health (NIH) reviewed existing studies by established researchers to reach their conclusion.

The news caused outrage among pregnant women, who have been told for years that acetaminophen is the only over-the-counter painkiller approved for pregnancy. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and opioids have well-documented links to birth defects and miscarriage.

In response, progressive pregnant women have filmed themselves taking Tylenol despite the Trump administration’s recent warning.

One user named Natalie issued a TikTok post, announcing that she’s, “About to take Tylenol for my headache while pregnant because I don’t take my medical advice from a man who doesn’t have a degree in science, healthcare, or medicine, and who had a parasitic brain infection, and was addicted to heroin for 14 years,” she said, referencing Kennedy. “Yeah, I’ll trust my doctors who have their degree.”

Another woman posted a video of herself swallowing the pills with the caption, “me popping Tylenol while pregnant cause wtf is the government gonna do about it?”

Dr. Nicole Saphier, MD, posted to X in response, “Pregnant women popping Tylenol like Tic Tacs just to stick it to Trump — please stop. Don’t weaponize your pregnancy for a political point. Consider acetaminophen only when absolutely necessary, for the shortest duration and lowest dose, even the makers of Tylenol say this.”

The Tylenol brand has, indeed, issued warnings about the drug’s use during gestation. One warning from 2017 has resurfaced this week.

Tylenol issued a post in 2017, announcing: “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today.”

The HHS shared Tylenol’s previous post on X, saying, “No caption needed,” while the White House posted an image of Trump holding a red hat that says, “Trump was right about everything.”

When asked about the post, a Kenvue spokesperson, the parent company of Tylenol said, “This post from 2017 is being taken out of context. We do not recommend pregnant women take any medication without talking to their doctor. This is consistent with the regulations and product label for acetaminophen.”

The spokesperson was also asked by Blaze News if Tylenol poses elevated risks to pregnant women or their unborn children and why expectant mothers should consult their doctors before use.

“The post did not address the full guidance — which has not changed,” the spokesperson said. “Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy.

“Our products are safe and effective when used as directed on the product label.

“We recommend pregnant women do not take any over-the-counter medication, including acetaminophen, without talking to their doctor first.”

