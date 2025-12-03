‘Progressive’ City Councilman James Solomon to become next Jersey City mayor, defeating former Dem Gov. McGreevey

(L) City Councilman James Solomon. (Photo via: jerseycitynj.gov) / (R) Former NJ Governor Jim McGreevey takes part in a Q&A on March 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:04 PM – Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Progressive City Councilman James Solomon defeated former New Jersey Democrat Governor Jim McGreevey in Tuesday’s runoff to become the next mayor of Jersey City.

Solomon, 41, is a two-term Democrat Councilman who ran on “affordability and taking on corruption” in the city, positioning himself as the “anti-establishment” candidate.

Now 68, McGreevey was elected New Jersey governor in 2001 but resigned in 2004 after coming out as gay and acknowledging an extramarital affair with Golan Cipel, an Israeli citizen and former naval officer. In 2002, McGreevey appointed the unqualified Cipel as his “Special Counsel to the Governor” and later as Homeland Security Advisor. Cipel, however, denied any romantic relationship, affirmed his heterosexuality, and accused McGreevey of sexual harassment.

“I am a gay American,” McGreevey said at the time, despite having a wife.

The Jersey City election echoed the recent New York City election, in that two disgraced governors failed to beat out their younger, more “progressive” (far-left) counterparts.

Advertisement

“Now, the mission is clear. The work begins tonight. And the work that we have to do is make Jersey City affordable,” Solomon told a crowd following his election victory. “Together, we’re going to build a more affordable Jersey City, where everyone has a chance to thrive and where the people are put first, not developers and special interests.”

In his campaign website, Solomon vows to “fight back and ferociously protect” immigrants against President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign, proclaiming that “Jersey City will never roll over for tyrants.”

Solomon also promoted his proposed policy to crack down on homelessness, declaring that “housing affordability is the primary cause of housing insecurity.” To decrease homelessness, Solomon has proposed the enforcement of rent control laws and heavy investment in a “housing first” approach — while also providing more mental health services.

Additionally, Solomon had called on New York City to “get its s*** together,” in relation to the housing crisis, noting that demand for housing in Jersey City has increased due to New Yorkers looking for cheaper units outside of the city.

“We’ve built a ton of housing. But we are basically sucking up the demand that New York City has failed to build housing,” he added.

During the campaign, Solomon attacked McGreevey’s reputation, stating that he represents a “politics of the past.”

“There were just scandal after scandal after scandal,” Solomon stated. “That, to me, is disqualifying.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!